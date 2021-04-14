Manitoba's vaccine task force looking to change vaccination plan

The province is looking to temporarily shift its vaccination plan to get more doses into arms quicker.

Johanu Botha, the co-lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said Wednesday morning that the shift will happen by funnelling more doses into larger pipes like supersites.

He said that could mean fewer pop-up clinics will happen. However pop-ups are not going away.

Botha explained this pivot would mean fewer, larger pop-up clinics will happen instead.

The province is also planning to use up more Pfizer doses each week since shipments are now coming each week as planned.

The province says 20 per cent of the eligible population has now received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province has also updated the eligibility criteria. Now those 59 and older and First Nations people 39 and older can book an appointment to receive a shot.