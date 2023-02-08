Manitoba's vaccine verification app has been discontinued

The Manitoba’s government’s COVID-19 vaccine verification app has come to an end.

According to a provincial spokesperson, the app, which was launched in 2021, has been discontinued.

The app was created to allow residents to prove their vaccination status with their smartphones or other devices. However, Manitoba ended proof of vaccination requirements almost a year ago in March 2022.

At the time, the province continued to keep the app around for any businesses or venues that wanted keep vaccine requirements.