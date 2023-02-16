Manitoba, Saskatchewan justice ministers push for meeting on bail reform
The justice ministers of Manitoba and Saskatchewan are calling for a meeting with their federal, provincial and territorial counterparts on bail reform.
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says changes are needed to prevent people being victimized by offenders who should be behind bars.
Earlier this year, the premiers called on the federal government to establish a "reverse onus" system for specific firearm offences that would require the person seeking bail to demonstrate why they should not remain behind bars.
Federal Justice Minister David Lametti said he would give the idea serious consideration and that it would be discussed at a meeting with provincial and territorial ministers.
In a letter to Lametti, Goertzen and Saskatchewan Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre say there has been no date set for that meeting.
Manitoba and Saskatchewan want bail reform to go further so that people who commit violent offences with knives and modified bear spray face more stringent conditions when they apply for bail.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.
-
SIU rules police officer committed no crime in falling death of North York manOntario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has ruled that there are no reasonable grounds to believe a Toronto police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the death of a 32-year-old North York man.
-
Police seize gun during a traffic stop south of OttawaThree people are in police custody after officers seized a gun during a traffic stop on Highway 416 south of Ottawa.
-
'Too bad, so sad' writes suspect in bike tire deflation campaign in East VancouverA Vancouver bike share station at Commercial Street and 20th Avenue has become the city's latest battleground for cyclists and motorists.
-
Attendance at The Forks beginning to reboundOne of the city’s most popular attractions is beginning to regain popularity nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
-
'Residents are clearly divided': BC Ferries halts terminal expansion on Denman Island after protestsBC Ferries is pumping the brakes on its plans to expand its ferry terminal on Denman Island following pushback from some residents.
-
Freezing rain expected to shower GTA with potentially hazardous conditionsEnvironment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) that could make for a messy and potentially hazardous commute Thursday evening.
-
Toronto police officer charged after service firearm stolen while off-dutyThe Toronto Police Service has charged one of its officers with careless storage of a firearm after his service gun was stolen on Wednesday while he was off-duty.
-
Thomson, Hurricanes blank Hitmen 3-0 en route to second straight shutout victoryThe Hitmen outshot the Hurricanes, but Lethbridge got all the goals in a Wednesday night contest, shutting out Calgary 3-0 at the Enmax Centre.
-
Tech company Applexus opening office in CalgaryAnother tech company announced it's setting up shop in Calgary Wednesday.