Manitoba says KN95 masks being handed out are good for three years; box contains printing error

Boxes of KN95 masks being handed out at Manitoba Liquor Stores and Winnipeg casinos are safe to use, despite an early expiry date listed on the box.

Several social media posts showed photos of the mask boxes with a one-year expiry date.

In a Tweet, Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services, said the masks handed out are safe to use.

“The province has heard your concerns about expiration dates on the masks and we want to assure you that the manufacture has stated that all KN95 masks are good for three years after the production or manufacture date,” Helwer tweeted. “The box had a printing error which states one year.”

A provincial spokesperson directed CTV Winnipeg to the website of Longan Merchandise, which says all batches of masks from 2020 contained a printing error, incorrectly stating they expired after one year.

“The expiration date is exactly three years after production. The amount of static electricity on the filter layer will be ineffective after three years,” the company said. “We do not recommend storing the mask for more than three years, whether you open the package or not.”

The province and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) are partnering to hand out free boxes of KN95 masks at Liquor Marts and Winnipeg casinos. The masks are available free of charge while supplies last.

People should call ahead to Liquor Stores or casinos to see if masks are available before attending to avoid delay.

Masks will be handed out until January 2.

-With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing