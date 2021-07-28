Manitoba scaling back COVID-19 vaccine supersites as province nears next benchmark
Manitoba will be scaling back hours at COVID-19 vaccine supersites next month as the province prioritizes outreach to communities and populations that have seen fewer people get a dose.
Johanu Botha, who is on the team rolling out vaccines, says Manitoba is close to meeting the next vaccination milestone for reopening that is set to begin on Labour Day weekend in early September.
More than 78 per cent of eligible people have had at least one dose and almost 68 per cent have had two doses.
So far, Manitoba has reached each milestone in its plan ahead of schedule.
Health officials say demand for doses is down and that's why they are changing their strategy to directly connect with people who have not had a shot.
The province will focus on community-hosted and pop-up clinics, as well as continue to provide doses to pharmacies and doctors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2021.
-
Barrie tornado prompts calls for hurricane straps to protect homes in severe weatherFollowing the EF2 tornado in the south end of Barrie that left a trail of destruction so damaging it could take years to rebuild, experts are now questioning the strength of Ontario's building code.
-
Saskatoon woman 'fighting for her life' after motorcycle T-bone accidentOn July 16, Joanne Dashney was on the back of a motorcycle with her partner when they were T-boned by a car while driving on a highway near Yorkton.
-
Edmonton is increasingly naturalizing green spaces. Here's what that meansThe city hopes to bring greater awareness to the importance of Edmonton’s Naturalization Program.
-
Kids Christian Hockey League shuts down in Brockville; equipment to be given away Thursday nightAfter 25 years helping children learn the game, the Kids Christian Hockey League in Brockville is folding, and they are giving back to the community one final time.
-
ZZ Top: Bearded bassist Dusty Hill dies in his sleep at 72ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, one of the Texas blues trio's bearded figures, died at his Houston home, the band announced Wednesday on Facebook. He was 72.
-
How the Edmonton Heritage Festival will go forward this weekend with health measuresThe 48th annual Edmonton Heritage Festival is set to kick off on Saturday.
-
Vancouver Island adds 8 new cases as COVID-19 surge continuesHealth officials identified eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.
-
EPS searching for attackers, car in targeted shooting near downtownThe Edmonton Police Service is searching for four people after a man was shot at a temporary shelter near 99 Street and 106 Avenue Tuesday morning.
-
New Winnipeg police robot, officer training for protests among programs receiving provincial dollarsThe Winnipeg police are set to receive more than $611,000 through criminal forfeiture program—with a large chunk of the money going toward a new police robot that looks like a dog.