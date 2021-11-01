Manitoba school division custodians and cleaners on strike

Custodians and cleaners of the Rolling River School Division in Minnedosa, Man. have gone on strike after they were unable to reach a deal before a strike deadline.

CUPE 1630, the union representing the 21 custodians and cleaners, said they are asking for the same four-year agreement that teachers across Manitoba received, which includes wage hikes and a cost-of-living adjustment.

“All we are asking for is the same respect that teachers and other support staff in Manitoba have already received,” said CUPE 1630 President Kevin Jay.

According to the union, 24 locals have already settled this agreement between Manitoba school divisions and support staff represented by CUPE.

“What we’re feeling is that custodians and cleaners in Rolling River School Division aren’t worth the same as in Winnipeg and other divisions,” Jay said. “We urge the school board to make the right call and offer us the same deal as everyone else so we can focus on our jobs—keeping schools safe and clean.”

According to a union spokesperson, the strike began Monday at 10 a.m. at the division office.

In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg, Rolling River School Division Interim Superintendent Jason Cline said the division respects the work of all employees and is committed to reaching a resolution with all employee groups.

“The division believes in and respects the collective bargaining process, and that bargaining is best done between the parties at the bargaining table. RRSD has contingency plans in place to ensure schools continue to operate until an agreement is reached,” he said.