Manitoba schools cancel buses due to risky driving conditions
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Some southern Manitoba schools have cancelled their bus services on Tuesday due to hazardous driving conditions brought on by a storm earlier in the week.
These cancellations come after a low-pressure system brought strong winds and heavy snow to parts of Manitoba.
The following buses are cancelled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024:
- Prairie Rose School Division – Buses in Region C (St. Laurent) are cancelled. The school will remain open.
- Brandon School Division – Buses will not be operating outside the city of Brandon, but buses will be running within the city. Spring Valley School is closed, while Alexander and O’Kelly Schools are open. Attendance at school is at parental discretion where travel is required.
- Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine – Buses are cancelled for the following schools: École Jours de Plaine, École La Source, École Communautaire Aurèle-Lemoine, École régionale Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes and École Gilbert-Rosset.
- Rolling River School Division – Buses are cancelled. Colony schools are closed, but community schools are open.
