Manitoba seeing more RSV bronchiolitis cases in young children

A doctor caring for some of the youngest and most fragile children is warning parents to be aware of the signs and symptoms of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) bronchiolitis, saying the illness is circulating in the community.

Neonatologist Dr. Aaron Chiu said in a news release Tuesday that in recent weeks HSC Children’s has seen 19 confirmed cases of RSV bronchiolitis, an infection of the small airways in the lungs.

“Parents should know these types of respiratory infections can be serious and may require hospitalization and even intensive care,” Dr. Chiu said. “Babies younger than 12 months are more vulnerable to contracting RSV bronchiolitis, as are premature infants and infants with underlying heart or lung disorders.”

Dr. Chiu, who is also the director of the Manitoba RSV Prophylaxis Program, said RSV is more common in the fall and winter months. He said even with the high rates of COVID-19, it is important parents seek care for children experiencing difficulty breathing.

“Anytime a child is having a hard time breathing, for example, you see the skin on their chest sucking in between the ribs, below the ribs, or at the bottom of the neck — it’s important to seek medical attention,” he said. “Our health-care facilities are taking every precaution to keep patients safe from COVID-19 and your doctor’s clinic or nearest emergency (department) are the right places for anyone experiencing severe respiratory symptoms to seek care.”

Signs and symptoms to keep an eye out for include:

Difficulty breathing;

Frequent choking on cough;

Rapid breathing;

Wheezing with breathing (whistle sound);

Fatigue (child may seem very tired and not playful);

With younger children and infants, not feeding well and fewer than three wet diapers in a day; and

Any change in skin colour.

The Shared Health news release also said other common respiratory viruses amongst children seeking care have been confirmed, but did not elaborate on which viruses.

As viruses travel through coughs and sneezes, good hygiene and common sense are the best ways to protect yourself from infection, said Chiu.

“COVID has actually helped demonstrate how we can successfully prevent infection from respiratory viruses in general,” he said. “If a vaccine is available, get vaccinated, whether that is against the flu or COVID-19. Avoid taking children to crowded public areas where physical distancing is not possible, and wash your hands frequently and properly.”

If parents have questions about RSV, Shared Health said they should speak to their primary care provider.