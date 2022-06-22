Manitoba seeking feedback on plans to vaccinate young children

The Manitoba government is seeking the public’s feedback on its plans to vaccinate young children against COVID-19.

In a Wednesday news release, Health Minister Audrey Gordon said the province is working on its plan for the vaccine rollout for Manitobans aged six months to four years old. She noted a COVID-19 vaccine for this age group could be approved this summer.

To plan for this potential approval, the province has launched an EngageMB survey so parents and caregivers of young children can have their say.

“Many Manitoba parents have been eagerly awaiting this next phase of our vaccination campaign,” Gordon said.

“This survey will help us ensure we are offering the vaccine at convenient locations and parents and caregivers can easily access the information and resources they need.”

Through the survey, the province is looking for input on where Manitobans would prefer to take their young children to get vaccinated; what would influence their decision or ability to have their young kids vaccinated; and how they would prefer to get more information on the vaccine.

The survey will also ask for Manitobans’ thoughts on the current COVID-19 vaccination strategy for kids aged five to 17 and for the general public.

The survey can be found online and will remain open until July 13.

“We know COVID-19 continues to circulate in our province and vaccination remains our best option to protect ourselves and each other,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“Soon, our youngest Manitobans may be eligible for a vaccine as well and that’s another important milestone in our COVID-19 response. I’d encourage all Manitobans to be a part of our planning, especially parents and caregivers of this age group.”