Manitoba sees another week of increased COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases are up in Manitoba according to the latest surveillance from the province.
For the week of July 31 to Aug. 6, the province said there were 347 lab-confirmed cases, which was up from 257 the week before.
On average, there were 298 people tested daily, up from 278 a day the week prior.
These numbers also pushed the weekly positivity rate up to 20.8 per cent.
Wastewater data from Winnipeg, collected up to Aug. 3, also showed there is ongoing COVID activity, with an increased level since late June.
Looking at severe outcomes, 57 Manitobans were admitted to hospital, 12 of which were in the ICU.
Manitoba also added another six deaths linked to COVID.
As of Aug. 6, 83.1 per cent of Manitobans five and older have been fully vaccinated, while 55.6 per cent of people 18 and older have at least one dose.
