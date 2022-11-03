Manitoba sees increase in COVID-19 cases, another 11 deaths

The number of weekly COVID-19 cases in Manitoba has increased, with another 11 deaths reported.

According to the provincial weekly surveillance report, the province reported 411 lab-confirmed cases during the week of Oct. 23 to 29. This is an increase compared to the week prior when 362 cases were reported.

The province said wastewater surveillance data for Winnipeg shows an increase in COVID-19 activity compared to earlier in the week.

The province was testing more people during the week, with an average of 328 people tested for COVID-19 each day – up from the 297 in the previous week. The province is reporting a weekly test-positivity rate of 28.7 per cent.

While the total number of hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 increased, the number of ICU admissions was down compared to the week previous.

The province said during the week, 116 people were admitted to hospital including seven people in the ICU. The week previous, only 100 people were hospitalized, but 16 people were admitted to ICU.

The province said there were 11 deaths associated with COVID-19 during the week, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 2,232.

According to the dashboard, there were nine COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. However, the province does not provide any further details as to where these outbreaks occurred. It said there were no outbreaks in schools during the week.

The province reported 78 per cent of all Manitoba residents have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while only 20 per cent have received a dose in the last six months.