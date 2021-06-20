Manitoba sees new COVID-19 case count drop below 100, six deaths reported Sunday

Manitoba's daily COVID-19 case count was below 100 on Sunday.

The province announced 93 new COVID cases, which is the lowest case count since April 14.

Winnipeg had the highest number of new cases with 42 and the city's test positivity rate is 7.2 per cent.

The Southern Health Region had 24 new cases, 14 are from the Interlake-Eastern area, eight in the Northern Health Region and five from Prairie Mountain Health.

Manitoba also added six new deaths linked to COVID-19.

Five of the six deaths were in the Winnipeg area, including a man in his 30s who was connected to an unspecified variant, two people in their 50s, a man and a woman, the woman linked to the Alpha variant, a man in his 60s who was also tied to an unspecified variant and a woman in her 60s.

The other death was a man in his 70s from the Southern Health Region.

There have been 55,331 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,124 COVID deaths.

The five-day test positivity rate throughout the province is currently eight per cent.

Manitoba has 2,166 active cases and 52,041 people have recovered from the virus.

There are 233 people in hospital due to the virus, with 140 people with active COVID-19, 34 of those patients are in ICU.

Another 93 people are no longer infectious but still require care including 23 in intensive care.

There is also 17 Manitobans who are in intensive care units outside of the province, 16 in Ontario and one in Alberta.

On Saturday, 1,397 tests were completed, bringing the total to 814,968 since February 2020.