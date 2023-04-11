Manitoba sees sluggish uptake on at-home sleep tests
There has been somewhat sluggish uptake on at-home sleep tests in Manitoba.
To help relieve some of the pandemic backlog, the Manitoba government partnered with a private company to provide 1,000 at-home sleep tests, but so far, not even a quarter have been used.
The at-home tests can record brain activity, breathing and leg movement. The tests would be able to help diagnose some common disorders such as sleep apnea and periodic limb movement disorder.
Manitoba partnered with Winnipeg-based Cerebra to help reduce the sleep test backlog, which was more than 8,000. According to the latest numbers from the province, around 20 per cent of the 1,000 tests have actually been used.
The province didn't provide a reason for why so few tests had been completed, but a spokesperson noted the pandemic backlog is still around 2,000 people.
The province had called the partnership with Cerebra a "short-term solution." When the partnership was announced, the province did not say how much the contract with Cerebra was to provide the tests.
-
Three northern teens facing charges of child pornOntario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake have arrested and charged three teens, who are now facing several charges including child porn. It stems from a case of sharing intimate images over social media.
-
April is Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness MonthA flag representing organ and tissue donation is flying over city hall in Greater Sudbury to mark Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Month.
-
Canadore College launches its clean water initiative strategy, looks to create safe drinking water for allCanadore College in North Bay is opening up what's called a ‘water teaching lodge’. This is part of the post-secondary institution’s larger commitment to a clean water initiative to help First Nations who do not have access to clean drinking water.
-
RCMP searching for teen girl missing from Stony Plain, Alta.Mounties west of Edmonton issued a missing persons alert Wednesday for 14-year-old Alexis Stevens.
-
Springer hits walkoff single in 10th inning win against Detroit TigersGeorge Springer drove in Danny Jansen with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 walkoff win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.
-
Georgian culinary students put creations up for grabsAfter months of hard work, some student chefs put their creations up for grabs tonight.
-
-
B.C. real estate: Here's what $2 million can buyIn northeastern B.C., $2 million can buy you an 11,000-square-foot lodge that sleeps 28 and boasts more than 100 acres of land. On Vancouver's west side, it can buy you a teardown or a townhouse, but not much else.
-
Save or start over? Debate continues over future of Stratford’s first hospitalSome community members aren’t ready to say goodbye to Stratford's first hospital. City council heard from supporters who want it to save it, but the HPHA says it's "not responsible to repurpose it."