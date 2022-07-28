Manitoba sees spike in COVID-19 cases, ICU admissions

New data from the Manitoba government shows an increase in COVID-19 cases, ICU admissions and COVID-related deaths in the province.

In the provincial respiratory surveillance report released on Thursday, it says that between July 17 and 23 there were 242 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is an increase of 71 cases compared to the week before.

The report notes that the volume of lab tests decreased this week from 276 tests per day to 269 tests per day. However, the test positivity rate increased from 13.9 per cent to 17.1 per cent.

As for severe outcomes related to COVID-19, the province saw 45 hospital admissions from July 17 to 23 – a decrease of seven from the week before.

However, Manitoba did see an increase in terms of ICU admissions and deaths.

ICU admissions increased to eight admissions from July 17 to 23, compared to two admissions the week before. The province is also reporting three more COVID-related deaths this week, an increase from the two deaths the week prior.

Manitoba’s COVID-19 related death toll now sits at 2,061.

As of July 23, a total of 83.1 per cent of Manitobans aged five and older are fully vaccinated, with 55.5 per cent of residents aged 18 or older having received at least one additional dose.

The City of Winnipeg’s wastewater surveillance data shows ongoing COVID-19 activity, with a general decrease in activity.