Manitoba sees three more COVID-19 deaths, hospital and ICU patient numbers continue to drop

The death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed again in Manitoba with three new deaths, pushing the total to 1,663 since the start of the pandemic.

The deaths include a woman in her 70s from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, a woman in her 60s from the Southern Health Region and a man in his 70s from the Northern Health Region.

The province also provided more information about the deaths recorded since Saturday.

There were three deaths Saturday, all were men, one in his 40s and one in his 60s from Winnipeg and the other was in his 80s in the Southern Health- Sante Sud Region.

Six deaths happened on Sunday, two in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s who was linked to the Rosewood Lodge outbreak.

Three of the deaths were in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s.

The other death was a man in his 70s from Winnipeg.

Two other deaths happened Monday, both occurring in the Southern Health Region, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s.

The latest numbers from hospitals on Wednesday show COVID-19 patients dropped again to 543, with 306 still infectious.

In the ICU, there are now 29 COVID-19 patients; Thirteen of those patients have active COVID.

Manitoba saw another 369 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the active case count to 12,549.

Health officials continue to note that these numbers might be different as only PCR tests and rapid tests given by health-care professionals are being recorded in the total. At-home tests are not reported.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 14.8 per cent.

Looking at vaccines, 86.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose, 81.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 43.4 per cent have had three doses.

The province also noted that 59 per cent of children between the ages of five and 11 have received at least one dose.