Health officials announced that there are two new deaths in Manitoba connected to COVID-19.

The news was announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Wednesday.

The deaths include a woman in her 70s from the Northern Health Region connected to the Thompson General Hospital MSP ward outbreak and a woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region linked to the outbreak at the Fairview Personal Care Home.

Manitoba now has 661 deaths.

Officials also announced 130 new cases, which means Manitoba has had 24,513 cases since early March. The province did note that two cases were removed because of a data error.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 12.6 per cent and 11.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

Of the new cases, 92 are from the Winnipeg area, 11 came from both the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and the Northern Health Region and both the Southern Health Region and Prairie Mountain Health Region had eight cases.

Manitoba has 4,444 active cases and 19,408 people have recovered.

There are 248 people in hospital with COVID-19, while there are another 89 who had COVID-19 but still require care.

Of all those people, 32 are in intensive care, four of which no longer have the disease.

On Tuesday, 1,193 tests were performed, bringing the total to 419,542 since early February.