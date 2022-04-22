Manitoba sending nearly 300 body armour vests to help Ukraine

The Manitoba government is sending nearly 300 soft-body armour vests to help the war effort in Ukraine.

Premier Heather Stefanson announced the donation in a Friday news release, noting the body armour vests provide National Institute of Justice level II protection. This offers the fighters better protection against bullets, stabbings and impact injuries, while still being lightweight and flexible.

“Our government's steadfast commitment to support Ukraine and its people continues with this donation of critical protective equipment for Ukrainians defending their country against this brutal war of aggression,” the premier said in a news release.

“Our comprehensive whole-of-government response allows us to continually identify new opportunities to provide support and practical assistance, and we will continue to work with our Ukrainian-Canadian partners and all Manitobans to help in any way we can.”

The province noted this donation is part of a coordination to send military support equipment to Ukraine.

More information about the government’s response can be found online