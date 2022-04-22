Manitoba sending nearly 300 body armour vests to help Ukraine
The Manitoba government is sending nearly 300 soft-body armour vests to help the war effort in Ukraine.
Premier Heather Stefanson announced the donation in a Friday news release, noting the body armour vests provide National Institute of Justice level II protection. This offers the fighters better protection against bullets, stabbings and impact injuries, while still being lightweight and flexible.
“Our government's steadfast commitment to support Ukraine and its people continues with this donation of critical protective equipment for Ukrainians defending their country against this brutal war of aggression,” the premier said in a news release.
“Our comprehensive whole-of-government response allows us to continually identify new opportunities to provide support and practical assistance, and we will continue to work with our Ukrainian-Canadian partners and all Manitobans to help in any way we can.”
The province noted this donation is part of a coordination to send military support equipment to Ukraine.
More information about the government’s response can be found online
-
Man charged with uttering death threats, trespassing: Halifax policeA man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried breaking into homes and vehicles in Halifax’s north end.
-
Jury deliberates Dillon Whitehawk murder trialThe jury has begun deliberations in the three-week murder trial of Dillon Whitehawk.
-
Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliationHudson's Bay Co., North America's oldest company with fur trading roots entwined with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, is calling the donation of its landmark Winnipeg building to a First Nations group an act of reconciliation
-
UCP announces $63M boost for Travel Alberta to aid tourism industryThe province is hoping a $63 million boost to Travel Alberta's budget will help accelerate the tourism industry's recovery.
-
RVH to enhance cancer diagnosis with 'game-changing' technologyRoyal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) will soon become the only hospital between Newmarket and Sudbury to offer new state-of-the-art "game-changing" technology for cancer patients.
-
Alta. man charged after children sexually assaulted: RCMPTerry Wanye King, 65, has been charged after RCMP say children were sexually assaulted in a town east of Edmonton, and police believe there may be more victims.
-
-
Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven yearsBrigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
-
Province provides millions for northern Ontario road projectsThe Ontario government announced funding for major transportation projects across northern Ontario on Friday.