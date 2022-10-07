Manitoba sending workers to help with cleanup post-Fiona

The Manitoba government is lending emergency personnel and equipment to Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) to help with post-hurricane relief efforts.

The province is sending 15 emergency support workers to support cleanup crews working in P.E.I. in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

"We want to thank all the hard-working and dedicated emergency support staff across all provincial departments in providing this valuable help to the people of P.E.I. as their province continues to work to recover from the destruction caused by hurricane Fiona," said Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk in a news release.

Chainsaw-certified staff and equipment from Manitoba Parks are on their way this Thanksgiving weekend, along with personnel and chainsaws from Canada Task Force 4 and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Manitoba's emergency support team will fly to Charlottetown to be deployed for up to 14 days in hurricane cleanup efforts.