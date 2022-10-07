Manitoba sending workers to help with cleanup post-Fiona
The Manitoba government is lending emergency personnel and equipment to Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) to help with post-hurricane relief efforts.
The province is sending 15 emergency support workers to support cleanup crews working in P.E.I. in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
"We want to thank all the hard-working and dedicated emergency support staff across all provincial departments in providing this valuable help to the people of P.E.I. as their province continues to work to recover from the destruction caused by hurricane Fiona," said Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk in a news release.
Chainsaw-certified staff and equipment from Manitoba Parks are on their way this Thanksgiving weekend, along with personnel and chainsaws from Canada Task Force 4 and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.
Manitoba's emergency support team will fly to Charlottetown to be deployed for up to 14 days in hurricane cleanup efforts.
-
Two people arrested following a weapons complaint in SudburyTwo suspects have been arrested after police received reports of someone with a handgun.
-
Double homicide at Orleans plaza and tight race for mayor of Ottawa: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Winnipeg man arrested after three purse snatchings: PoliceWinnipeg police have arrested a 50-year-old Winnipeg man after a string of purse snatchings across the city last month.
-
City and school board ink deal to share gyms and parks to get kids activeA one-year pilot project will see two public elementary schools open in the evenings to offer recreational programming while also allowing students to go to area parks during school hours.
-
Winnipeg crews fight four fires in less than 24 hoursWinnipeg fire crews have had a busy 24 hours, responding to four blazes across the city, three within a few hours of each other.
-
'Robbery with violence' charges approved against 3, including a minor, in Maple RidgeMounties in Maple Ridge say they arrested three people suspected of robbing a business on Lougheed Highway last week.
-
Bark Sutcliffe: Mayoral candidate promises to build new dog parks if electedMayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is pledging to build at least three new dog parks in Ottawa if he’s elected mayor on Oct. 24.
-
Oilers strike late to knock off determined Kraken 5-3Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers closed out NHL pre-season play Friday with a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken.
-
More service reductions at North Island health-care facilitiesTemporary overnight closures of the emergency department at Port Hardy Hospital will continue through Tuesday, and another North Island facility is also reducing its services this weekend, according to Island Health.