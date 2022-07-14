Manitoba sends Ukrainian refugee kids to camp

Refugee children who have come to Manitoba from war-torn Ukraine will get to experience summer camp thanks to the provincial government.

The province is giving $106,000 to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress – Manitoba Provincial Council (UCC-MPC) to fund a nine-week day camp for school-aged children who have escaped the Russia/Ukraine war over the past few months.

"I want you to know that we are here for you," said Premier Heather Stefanson, "Manitoba's support for Ukraine is unwavering. We will take in as many Ukrainians seeking safe refuge as possible."

According to Stefanson, more than 4,200 Ukrainian refugees have been processed through the province's reception centre so far. In total, the Manitoba government has put $800,000 towards humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees.

The day camp will offer educational, cultural and recreational activities for more than 120 children, including field trips and transportation, according to UCC-MPC president Joanne Lewandosky.

"This collaborative venture will provide a safe environment for many children, and will offer a variety of activities, as well as the needed social and mental health supports," she said.

The initiative came together after Susan Zuk and other volunteers from local church parishes came forward to see what they could do to help.

"We found that one of the gaps was how do we help these families, these parents to place these children in care, when the school is out for the summer?" said Zuk, noting that some participants had found out about the camp on social media before coming to Manitoba.

Zuk says it has been a wonderful opportunity. "It's been a dream, a quick dream. We basically put it together in 2 months," she said.

It has been a great experience for camp participant Bogdan Kuckmenko.

"Today I want to say thank you for my teacher and this camp," he said, "in this camp I found new friends and my teacher teach me something new about Canada."