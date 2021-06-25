Manitoba soccer teams allowed to return to practice under new health orders

Soccer players can get back on the pitch starting Saturday under the new public health orders.

The Manitoba Soccer Association (MSA) announced updated “Return to Play” protocols on Friday.

Under the new orders, indoor practices and training sessions are limited to a maximum of five players per group, as well as coaches and other team personnel.

Outdoor practices and training sessions are allowed as long as group sizes do not exceed 25 players at a soccer field. Coaches, managers, and other team personnel are not included in the 25-person limit.

However, exhibition games, league play, and tournament-style events between teams are not allowed because of the limited group size. But inter-squad games between a team’s players may take place.

MSA said one spectator per player is allowed to attend activities, but they should maintain social distancing guidelines.

In a release, MSA’s executive director Hector Vergara said they hope an increase in outdoor group sizes will allow league play to begin in the next few weeks.

MSA’s full guidelines and recommendations are available through their website.