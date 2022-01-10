Manitoba students begin week of remote learning today

Students across Manitoba are set to begin a week of remote learning on Monday following an extended winter break.

Last week, the Manitoba government announced it is taking a phased-in approach to the return to school with a one-week remote learning period. The goal of the phased-in approach is to give school divisions time to address potential staff shortages and implement enhanced measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The province is still permitting some students to attend school in person if no other care options are available, including students of critical service workers in Kindergarten to Grade 6, as well as high-risk students and students with special learning needs in Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Manitoba currently plans to have all other students return to in-person learning on Jan. 17.

This period of remote learning comes after the province delayed the return to school from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.