Manitoba supersites offering 'vax-a-thon' against COVID-19 today

In order to help Manitoba reach the vaccine target needed for the third phase of reopening, all Manitoba supersites are offering a one-day ‘vax-a-thon’ against COVID-19 today.

This means that every supersite in Manitoba will only be offering walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday,

Premier Brian Pallister announced the vax-a-thon last week, saying that he encourages all Manitobans who aren’t fully vaccinated to use the event as opportunity to get a shot.

More than 20,000 vaccine doses will be available as part of the vax-a-thon, including 8,000 Pfizer vaccines earmarked for people aged 12 to 17. Both Pfizer and Moderna will be available at every supersite.

To reach Manitoba’s third vaccine target, 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans need at least one dose of the vaccine and 75 per cent need both doses. As of Tuesday, 76.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans have one dose and 57.8 have two doses.

