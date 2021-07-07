Manitoba supersites planning for 'vax-a-thon' against COVID-19 next week

Manitoba has already surpassed the second vaccine goal of the ‘4-3-2-One Great Summer’ reopening plan, and a one-day ‘Vax-A-Thon’ aims to help hit the third milestone ahead of schedule.

On Wednesday, July 14th, all supersites in Manitoba will be offering only walk-in doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Premier Brian Pallister announced the ‘Vax-A-Thon’ during Wednesday morning’s press conference

“I encourage all Manitobans that have yet to be vaccinated twice to use that opportunity on that day,” Pallister said.

More than 20,000 vaccines will be available that day, including 8,000 Pfizer vaccines earmarked for youth aged 12 to 17. The province said both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at every supersite.

Pallister said to reach the Labour Day immunization milestones in the reopening plan, the province needs about 33,000 more first doses and about 100,000 more second doses of the vaccine.

“I’m confident that if we keep working together to support Manitobans making the decision to roll up their sleeves, we’ll hit our September long weekend targets faster.”

Pallister said the Vax-A-Thon will have special aspects to it and will be “kind of a more festive event,” but didn’t provide any details.