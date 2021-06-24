Manitoba swimmer named to Canada's Olympic team

A Manitoba swimmer has been named to Canada’s Olympic Team.

Winnipeg’s Kelsey Wog is one of 26 Canadian swimmers who have been nominated to compete at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

During the Olympic trials, Wog qualified in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke, 200-metre breaststroke, and the 200-metre individual medley.

Wog is also a member of the University of Manitoba Bisons.

Canada’s Olympic swim team will meet in Vancouver on July 3 and train before travelling to Tokyo on July 16.

The Olympics are set to take place from July 23 to Aug. 8.

The Olympic pool swimming competitions will take place from July 24 to Aug. 1 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, and open water swimming will take place Aug. 4 and 5 at the Odaiba Marine Park.