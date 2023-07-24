Manitoba takes home 70 medals at North American Indigenous Games

Manitoba finished the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) with a total of 70 medals – the fifth most out of all 23 delegations.

From July 15 to 23, thousands of athletes, coaches and staff from 756 Indigenous nations came together to connect through sport in Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth and Millbrook First Nation. Athletes competed in a variety of sports including lacrosse, archery, badminton, swimming and soccer.

The Manitoba delegation walked away with 70 medals, including 31 golds, 20 silvers and 18 bronzes.

Manitoba’s medals were won in a number of different sporting events, including javelin, baseball, high jump and golf.

In swimming, Manitoba athletes took home five gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

In the athletics category, Manitobans walked away with four golds, six silvers and eight bronzes.

Five gold, two silvers and three bronze medals were awarded in the canoe and kayak events, while four golds, three silvers and one bronze were won in wrestling.

Manitoba athletes also won six medals in badminton, three medals in softball, golf, volleyball and rifle shooting, and one medal each in baseball, basketball, soccer and 3D archery.

The four delegations with more medals than Manitoba were Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.