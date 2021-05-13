Manitoba taking steps to improve internet, cell service in rural and remote communities

The Manitoba government is working to improve broadband cell service in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities.

Premier Brian Pallister and Central Services Minister Reg Helwer announced at a news conference on Thursday that the province signed a memorandum of understanding with Xplornet Communications Inc. This partnership will help to connect 125,000 unserved or underserved residents to high-speed internet services as early as this fall.

“This pandemic has reinforced that the virtual reality many of us now take for granted remains a virtual dream for far too many of our fellow Manitobans,” Pallister said, noting a person’s future success shouldn’t be dependent on where they live in the province.

The province noted that its agreement with Xplornet will provide broadband services to about 30 First Nations and 270 rural and northern communities. It will also provide 350 communities with cellphone access.

“Too many Manitobans, more than in any other part of the country, are deprived of the opportunity of reliable internet and cell service, particularly our rural and northern communities, in particular our Indigenous communities,” the premier said.

“We’ll advance as a province only when we advance our knowledge infrastructure that allows everyone to join in that progress.”

Through Manitoba Hydro, the province owns thousands of kilometres of fibre-optic cables across the province. However, most of the network is surplus, unused capacity.

“It was paid for by Manitobans, but it’s sitting unused with no immediate plans for use in the future,” Helwer said.

Now, through the agreement with Xplornet, the province will make use of this surplus capacity.

The province, Manitoba Hydro, and Manitoba Hydro Telecom are working to finalize the contract in the coming weeks.