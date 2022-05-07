iHeartRadio

Manitoba taking steps to improve medical aviation services

Manitoba legislative building

The Manitoba government is looking to improve its medical aviation services.

On Friday, Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced the province is issuing a request for proposals (RFP) to improve these services and provide safe and timely care.

“Our government is committed to enhancing critical care capacity in Manitoba and a modern medical aviation fleet is a vital component of this service,” she said in a news release.

“This request for proposals will ensure standardized and universal care among air ambulances, and help to build a more modern critical care service that supports the evolving needs of all Manitobans.”

The RFP includes long-term medical aviation services delivered through airplanes and/or helicopters.

Gordon said the requirements set out in the RFP will improve services by ensuring the aircrafts address Manitobans’ needs; awarding more points to proposals with provide newer aircrafts that are dedicated to patient safety; requiring aircraft availability 24 hours a day, 365 days a year; and mandating high performance standards.

Manitoba will also have the option to expand capacity over the term of the contract.

The deadline for submitting the proposals is Sept. 9.

