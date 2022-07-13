Manitoba teacher charged with sexual assault after several students come forward: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a teacher at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School with sexual assault and sexual interference after several students made allegations against him.

RCMP said they received reports of assault from six female students between the ages of 15 and 18 last month. Police said the assaults took place on school property between Feb. 1 and May 31, 2022.

Since then, other female students have come forward to police with information to help with the investigation.

On July 4, Steinbach RCMP officers arrested David Bueti, 41. He has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Bueti has been released from custody on a release order with several conditions. RCMP said these conditions include not contacting the victims, not seeking or keeping employment in any position of trust or authority over anybody under the age of 16, and not to attend schools or playgrounds or anywhere where someone under the age of 16 could be present.

According to RCMP, Bueti worked as a teacher and coach at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School from February 2022 to June 2022.

Before this, he worked at several Winnipeg schools. This includes a six-month period in 2021 at River East Collegiate and a four-month period in 2020 at Holy Cross School. He also taught at Holy Ghost School from 2006 to 2007 and St. John Brebeuf School from 2007 to 2018.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information or who wants to speak to an investigator can call 204-326-1234.

Sgt. Morgan Page with the Manitoba RCMP said police are not aware of any other sexual assault survivors related to this incident, but are trying to inform the public of what is happening and of Bueti’s past employment.

“If you are a survivor, we encourage you to talk to a trusted person,” she said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“That could be a parent or a guardian or Klinic [Community Health] for any guidance.”

Page said she wants people to know there is no time limit for reporting sexual assault.

“Even if you were assaulted years ago, you can still come forward and make a report,” she said at a news conference on Wednesday.

She said reporting a sexual assault can help bring justice and begin the healing process.