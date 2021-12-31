Manitoba teachers calling for return to remote learning in January

The Manitoba Teachers’ Society (MTS) is calling for a return to remote learning in January due to rising COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant.

James Bedford, president of the MTS, said on Friday the organization sent a request to the province, asking for schools across the province to be placed in Code Red under the province’s pandemic response system, and are hoping for remote learning to take place throughout January.

“We certainly acknowledge the best learning takes place when certified teachers and students are in the classroom, but safety has to take priority here,” Bedford said.

“Remote learning is a challenge, but it is a challenge our members have met before and it’s really about keeping students and their families as safe as possible.”

Bedford said the spread of Omicron in Manitoba is the reason for the request, noting remote learning would help reduce the spread of the variant.

The province previously announced students would not be returning to class until Jan. 10. Most students were scheduled to be back in class by Jan. 6.

Bedford is hoping for a decision from the province soon to allow schools and students an opportunity to prepare for remote learning.

