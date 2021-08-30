Manitoba teen dies of injuries after falling from pick-up truck

A 16-year-old boy from the RM of Brokenhead is dead after he fell from the back of a pick-up truck in a parking lot in Beausejour.

Mounties said the teen had been seriously injured when he fell from the back of the truck which had been parked in the parking lot of a Park Avenue business in Beausejour at around 7:30 p.m. on August 24.

Mounties were told about the fall the next morning at around 9:10 a.m.

RCMP told CTV News the teen had been with friends, and had tried to jump in the back of a parked pick-up truck. When he tried to jump in, RCMP said the truck moved forward and the teen lost his balance and fell.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later transferred to Winnipeg. He died of his injuries on Friday.

RCMP is investigating the incident.