Manitoba teen ‘intentionally’ hit group of people with his vehicle: RCMP

A 16-year-old from Landmark, Man. is facing charges after driving his vehicle into a group of pedestrians.

On Dec. 17 at around 10:35 p.m., RCMP were called to a motor vehicle collision involving four pedestrians in a parking lot behind Steinbach Regional Secondary School.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital where she remains in stable condition. A 15-year-old girl was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

RCMP investigators have determined an argument took place earlier in the evening between two groups at a different location. Following the initial altercation, RCMP said the two groups drove to the school parking lot, and four people exited one of the two vehicles.

RCMP said the other driver accelerated towards the group and intentionally hit them with his vehicle.

Two men, aged 18 and 26, were not hurt in the collision.

A 16-year-old boy from Landmark was arrested and charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3, 2022.