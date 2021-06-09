Manitoba to announce COVID-19 vaccine incentives

The Manitoba government is set to make an announcement on Wednesday morning regarding COVID-19 vaccine incentives.

Premier Brian Pallister and Manny Atwal, present and CEO of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, will be speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This event comes the day after Pallister announced that immunization cards will be available for fully vaccinated Manitobans two weeks after they’ve received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pallister also announced fully immunized residents won’t have to self-isolate for two weeks following interprovincial travel, and won’t have to self-isolate if they are deemed a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

Earlier in the week, Manitoba expanded eligibility for second-dose booking to anyone who received their first dose on or before May 1. Others who are eligible for their second dose include all Indigenous people aged 12 years of age and older and those with certain priority health conditions, including severe heart failure and Down syndrome.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Manitoba has administered 960,480 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.