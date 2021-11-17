Manitoba to announce next phase of vaccine campaign

Officials with the Manitoba government are set to make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon regarding the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Premier Heather Stefanson, Health Minister Audrey Gordon and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be making a vaccine announcement at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 2 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes as Health Canada continues to review vaccines for children between the ages of five and 11.

On Tuesday, the federal agency received Moderna’s submission to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged six to 11. This review is being prioritized alongside the ongoing review of the Pfizer vaccine for kids aged five to 11.

As of now, only those aged 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, 87.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.4 per cent have received two doses.

Last week, Manitoba announced it is allowing all adults 18 and older to receive a booster shot. However, a minimum of six months is required between the second and third doses, except in some limited circumstances.

