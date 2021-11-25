Manitoba to begin delivering pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to medical clinics, pharmacies
The Manitoba government is expected to begin delivering the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to participating medical clinics and pharmacies on Thursday.
In Wednesday’s vaccine bulletin, the province said it will be delivering vaccines to these facilities between Nov. 25 and 29.
This news comes as the province began vaccinating kids aged five to 11.
As of Wednesday, more than 23,000 appointments were booked for kids in this age group in Manitoba. However, appointments are only currently available at supersites.
At a news conference on Monday, Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said the province will update the vaccine finder map once the details are finalized on which sites will have the vaccine.
On Thursday, the Manitoba government is also set to launch its #ProtectMB Kids campaign.
Reimer, Health Minister Audrey Gordon, and pediatrician Dr. Jared Bullard will be at the RBC Convention Centre at noon for the launch event.
