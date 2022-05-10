Manitoba to begin reconstruction work at Deacon's Corner
The Manitoba government is informing the public that reconstruction work is set to begin on Monday at the intersections of the Trans-Canada Highway and Provincial Road 207, also known as Deacon’s Corner.
The province will be putting temporary traffic controls both eastbound and westbound at the intersection.
Drivers are reminded to follow construction signage and travel with caution through this area.
To avoid delays at Deacon’s Corner, residents and businesses in Lorette are asked to use PR 405 as an alternate route.
Construction on this intersection will continue through October 2022.
CTV News Winnipeg has previously reported that Deacon’s corner is one of the most dangerous highway intersections in the province, with the province saying it was working to develop improvements.
