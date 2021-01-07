The first shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are in their way to First Nations in Manitoba.

According to a joint statement from The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) and the Province of Manitoba, in collaboration with Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin (KIM) and Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) the first shipments of the shot went out Thursday morning.

Last week, Manitoba received 7,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Five thousand three hundred of those are allocated for First Nations Priorities.

The statement also said another 5,300 doses of the vaccine has been committed and planning has started to immediately deliver vaccines to all 63 First Nations in the province.

The initial priority groups for have been identified as:

Essential health-care workers providing services in remote and isolated communities who cannot access the provincial vaccination super sites;

Residents and staff of personal care homes and elder care facilities;

People over the age of 60 living in remote and isolated communities; and

People over the age of 70 living in non-remote communities

This work was done by the Pandemic Response Coordination Team (PRCT) in collaboration with the province, said AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas in the written statement.

“This is just the start of the vaccine rollout and we appreciate the patience of everyone in allowing our First Nations health experts to provide us the necessary guidance in this endeavor (sic),” Dumas said. “I further want to commend our Chiefs for their diligence and commitment to providing information and assistance day in and out to ensure that our PRCT is supported.”

Premier Brian Pallister was also quoted in the statement. He said this is building the plan to protect health-care workers and vulnerable people no matter where they live in Manitoba.

“We are proud to have built a solid and respectful partnership with First Nations leaders and their medical experts so that this critical work can move forward safely and effectively. The vaccines being delivered starting tomorrow (Thursday) are another historic event in our province’s response to the pandemic,” Pallister said.

The most recent COVID-19 First Nations Report from the PRCT said 49 per cent of active cases in the overall Manitoba population are in First Nations people.