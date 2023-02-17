Manitoba to close the last provincially-run COVID vaccine site

The Manitoba government is set to close the last provincially-run COVID-19 vaccine site.

On Thursday, Manitoba Health announced the clinic’s final day of immunizations will take place on Feb. 25.

The site, located at 1680 Notre Dame Ave., opened in September 2022 and provided more than 24,200 COVID and flu vaccines.

The province noted that starting in March, vaccine clinics will be scheduled at ACCESS Centres throughout Winnipeg.

Upcoming clinics will take place on:

March 1 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at ACCESS St. Boniface;

March 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at ACCESS Transcona;

March 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at ACCESS Winnipeg West; and

March 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at ACCESS Downtown.

Information about vaccine clinics at ACCESS Centres can be found online. Appointments can be made online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.