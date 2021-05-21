Manitoba to give COVID-19 update after highest single-day spike in cases

The Manitoba government is set to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes the day after the province recorded 603 new cases -- the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases Manitoba has seen since the start of the pandemic. This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 4,659 and the five-day test positivity rate to 13.8 per cent.

On Thursday, the province also recorded three more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 1,019.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 46,916 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Amid Manitoba’s high case counts, the province also announced new public health restrictions set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on May 22. Under these new measures, outdoor gatherings with people from different households are not allowed, and only one person per household is allowed to go into a business.

These new measures will be in place until May 26.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Devon McKendrick.