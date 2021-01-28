Manitoba added eight new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, and the death toll now sits at 821.

Six of the deaths are from the Winnipeg area and all of them are women. One was in her 60s, another was in her 70s and linked to the outbreak at Southeast Personal Care Home. Four were in their 90s, one from the St. Norbert Personal Care Home outbreak, two from the Charleswood Care Centre outbreak, and the last was connected to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg.

The other two deaths were women in their 80s, one from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region from the Beausejour Hospital outbreak, and the other is from the Southern Health Region and connected to the outbreak at the Heritage Life Personal Care Home.

The province also added another 133 new cases and there has been 29,128 since the start of the pandemic. Officials did note one previously announced case has been removed due to a data correction.

The five-day test positivity rate almost dropped a full percentage point as it is currently 8.7 per cent in Manitoba compared to 9.6 per cent on Wednesday. In Winnipeg, the test positivity rate is 5.4 per cent.

Of the new cases, 61 are from the Northern Health Region, 29 are in the Winnipeg area, 19 are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 17 are from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, and seven are in the Southern Health Region.

There are currently 3,456 active cases, although officials have previously said the case count is lower due to a backlog in the data.

The province said 24,851 people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 124 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 25 people who are in intensive care.

The province said 153 people are in hospital who have recovered from COVID-19, but they still require care. Of those patients, 12 are in intensive care.

On Wednesday, 2,263 tests were performed, bringing the total to 471,624 since February 2020.

This is a developing story. More details to come.