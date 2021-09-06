Manitoba to give COVID-19 update on Tuesday

Due to the Labour Day holiday, the province's usual Monday COVID-19 news conference is postponed until Tuesday.

The province will be holding the Tuesday news conference at the regular 12:30 p.m. time.

The event will be live-streamed here on CTV News Winnipeg's website.

The last time Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, took the stage was last Thursday, when he announced new public health orders that introduced vaccine requirements for a number of events and activities.

"These orders are being put in place to reduce the need for further more stringent public health restrictions and lockdowns in the coming weeks as this fourth wave gains strength across the nation," said Roussin at the teleconference.

MORE RESTRICTIONS START TUESDAY

On top of the new restrictions implemented last Friday, more will come into action on Tuesday.

At the Thursday teleconference, Roussin announced certain areas would see new restrictions put in place on Sept. 7.

Included in the new restrictions are weddings and funerals, which will be required to ask for proof of vaccination if held in licensed facilities. Outdoor weddings and funerals will be limited to 500 people.

Museums and galleries will also be required to ask for proof of vaccination from indoor visitors. If they are being used as a private venue for another purpose such as a wedding, the province said 'appropriate orders apply.'

As of Sept. 7, food courts will be subject to the same rules as restaurants and will need to require proof of vaccination if they choose to open dine-in options.

The province said for restaurants, licensed premises and food courts, those who are entering to pick up takeout or delivery will not be required to show proof of vaccination. All other restrictions – including the ban on hookah and water pipes, sound level limits, and the closure of dance floors – have been removed.

Among these new orders, as of Sept. 7, the province is also limiting outdoor gatherings to 500 people, down from 1,500 people. There is no change to the indoor gathering limits. This will include includes summer fairs and festivals, though the province said fairs and festivals may be able to operate above the limit with approval from public health.

CASE COUNTS BEFORE TUESDAY

As of the province's last update on Friday, there were 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Out of those 56 new cases, the province said 49 were not fully vaccinated.

According to the provincial dashboard, the new cases brought Manitoba's total to 58,845, including 440 active cases and 57,213 recoveries.

As of Friday, the province has a five-day test positivity rate of 2.4 per cent.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger