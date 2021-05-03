Manitoba to give COVID-19 vaccine eligibility update

Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday morning.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead for the First Nation Pandemic Response Coordination Team, will be speaking at a teleconference at 10 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Friday, Manitoba expanded its general vaccine eligibility to include those 18 and older who are pregnant, Manitobans who work in vaccine warehouses, and Community Living disABILITY Services clients aged 18 and older.

The province also expanded its vaccine eligibility for AstraZeneca to include those aged 30 to 39 with certain health conditions, including chronic renal disease, chronic liver disease, and chronic cardiovascular disease.

As of Sunday, Manitoba has received 583,790 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 491,297 of which have been administered.

This is a developing story. More details to come.