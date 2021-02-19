The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on Friday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Thursday, Manitoba announced 139 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 1,153 and the five-day test positivity rate to six per cent.

Health officials also reported an additional two deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 878.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,145 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The government noted that going forward, the COVID-19 briefings will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Any other briefings will be announced, as needed.

This is a developing story. More details to come.