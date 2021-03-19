The Manitoba government is set to give an update on Friday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Thursday, the province announced it is considering moving Manitoba to Code Orange or the restricted level on the pandemic response system. Some of the possible changes include increasing gathering limits at outdoor public places, and allowing indoor theatres, indoor concert halls, casinos and gaming centres to reopen.

Health officials also announced 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as 11 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and one confirmed case of the B.1.3.5.1 variant. There are currently 1,089 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 4.7 per cent.

Manitoba also reported an additional death related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 918.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 33,085 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.