Manitoba to give update on COVID-19 cases

The Manitoba government is set to give an update on Friday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Thursday, Manitoba announced 297 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of active cases to 4,639 and the five-day test positivity rate to 12.6 per cent.

Health officials also reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19, the highest number of daily deaths since the end of January. Manitoba’s death toll is now at 1,042, as one death, reported on May 26, was removed due to a data correction.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 49,651 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

As for variants of concern, Manitoba’s total currently sits at 9,597, with 2,473 active cases.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.