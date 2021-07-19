Manitoba to give update on COVID-19 cases

The Manitoba government is scheduled to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Over the weekend, health officials announced 106 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba – 62 on Saturday and 44 on Sunday.

This brings the total number of active cases to 942, and the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 57,168.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 3.6 per cent.

The province also announced one new death related to COVID-19 this weekend, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 1,165.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.