Manitoba to give update on COVID-19 in the province
Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on Tuesday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a teleconference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
The Manitoba government did not provide any COVID-19 updates over the long weekend.
However, as of Friday, there were 542 active cases in the province and 57,593 cases since the pandemic began.
Manitoba’s five-day test positivity was at 2.3 per cent and its death toll was at 1,178.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
