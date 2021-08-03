Manitoba to give update on COVID-19 in the province

The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on Tuesday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a teleconference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The Manitoba government did not provide any COVID-19 updates over the long weekend.

However, as of Friday, there were 542 active cases in the province and 57,593 cases since the pandemic began.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity was at 2.3 per cent and its death toll was at 1,178.

This is a developing story. More details to come.