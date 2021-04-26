Manitoba to give update on COVID-19 vaccine campaign

The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign Monday morning.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a teleconference at 11 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will stream the teleconference online.

Over the weekend, the province announced that more than 30 per cent of all Manitoba adults have now been vaccinated.

To date, Manitoba has received 524,250 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 424,251 of which have been administered.

Last week, health officials expanded vaccine eligibility to people over the age of 18 who live in three COVID-19 hotspots in Winnipeg – Downtown East, Inkster East, and Point Douglas South.

It also expanded eligibility to people who work in specific jobs in these areas. These jobs include those who work in schools, food-processing facilities, grocery or convenience stores, at gas stations, anywhere that serves food, as well as child-care providers and people who work as a public health officer of workplace safety and health officers.

The province also expanded vaccine eligibility to all frontline police officers and firefighters.

