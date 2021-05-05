Manitoba to give update on COVID-19 vaccine campaign

The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on Wednesday morning regarding the province’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Johanu Botha, co-lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a briefing for members of the media at 10 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will provide updates on the information provided at this briefing.

Botha and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Over the last few weeks, the province has continued to expand the vaccine eligibility criteria.

Most recently, it expanded its community-based eligibility to include all those 18 years of age and older who live in Winnipeg’s River East South, St. Vital North and Seven Oaks East.

Vaccine eligibility also expanded to those 18 and over who work specific jobs or in certain settings in these communities. This includes those who work in Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools; are child-care providers; work in food-processing facilities; work in grocery or convenience stores, at gas stations or anywhere that serves food; or who work as a public health inspector or workplace safety and health officer.

Earlier in the week, the Manitoba government also opened up vaccine eligibility to all Indigenous people 18 years of age and older.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Manitoba has received 583,790 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 501,941 of which have been administered.

This is a developing story. More details to come.