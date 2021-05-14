Manitoba to give update on COVID-19 vaccine campaign

The Manitoba government is set to give an update Friday morning on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a teleconference at 9 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will provide updates from this event.

This week, the Manitoba government expanded vaccine eligibility to all Manitoba adults, with the task force predicting a “two-dose summer.”

Health officials noted the province expects to get through the second-dose campaign by the middle of July.

The province also announced it is “adjusting its approach” to how it uses the AstraZeneca vaccine.

On Wednesday, Reimer said Manitoba will now be holding its current and future supply of AstraZeneca for second-dose appointments only. She noted some first doses of the vaccine will still be administered on a case-by-case basis for those who can’t get to other sites.

As of Thursday afternoon, Manitoba has received 767,670 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 605,555 of which have been administered.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.