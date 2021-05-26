Manitoba to give update on COVID-19 vaccine campaign

The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on Wednesday regarding the province’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Johanu Botha, co-lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead for the First Nations Pandemic Response Coordination Team, will be speaking to the media at a technical briefing at 10 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will provide updates from this event.

Botha and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the task force, will then be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

These news conferences come as the province has begun to open up booking for second-dose appointments to some residents. Currently, second-dose eligibility is open to those with certain priority health conditions and Indigenous Manitobans 12 years of age and older.

In order to book a second-dose appointment, people must have received the Pfizer vaccine 21 days before their second-dose appointment date or the Moderna vaccine 28 days before their second-dose appointment date.

According to provincial data, Manitoba has received 878,980 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 761,132 of which have been administered.

This is a developing story. More details to come.